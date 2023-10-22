Jones College wins 5th straight

Jones College Sports Information

SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was not a masterpiece, but it was a victory.

Fifth-ranked Jones College held off the Southwest Bears, 27-21, here Saturday night at John I. Hurst Stadium.

The Bobcats are now 6-1 overall and sit atop the MACCC South Division at 5-0. Southwest falls to 1-6 and 0-5.

Jones picked up 21 first downs and Southwest had 17. But the Bears outgained the Bobcats in total offense, 368-344.

The Bobcats struck quickly when Matt Smith’s (South Jones) sky kick was fumbled to start the game and Ray Hardy (Newport News, Virginia) recovered for Jones at the Bear 29-yard line.

Seven plays later, Bart Edmiston Jr. (Ocean Springs) booted a 31-yard field goal and Jones led 3-0 with 12:26 showing in the first quarter.

But Southwest answered immediately when quarterback Amarien Jefferson completed a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Ratliff to finish a 75-yard, two-play drive. Lyndell Boatman’s extra point gave the Bears a 7-3 lead with 11:38 to play in the opening period.

The Bobcat defense set up the next score when Lorenzo Smith (Velma Jackson) picked off a Jefferson pass at the Southwest 35.

Three plays later, Trent Howell (George County) scored on a 6-yard run and Edmiston’s kick made it 10-7 with 20 seconds left in the first period.

The Bears took the ensuing kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays. Jefferson connected with La’Jarion Martin on a 13-yard pass for a touchdown and Boatman’s PAT gave Southwest a 14-10 advantage with 12:22 left in the first half.

But Jones would take the lead for good on its next drive.

Omar Johnson (Columbia) ran eight yards for a touchdown to end a 75-yard, six-play march. Edmiston’s extra point gave the Bobcats a 17-14 lead with 9:57 left in the second quarter.

Special teams set up the next Bobcat score when Hardy blocked a Kye Braddock punt and Jones took over on the Southwest 22.

Four plays later, quarterback Brax Garrison (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) completed an 8-yard scoring pass to Latrell Neville (New Orleans, Louisiana). Edmiston’s conversion put Jones ahead 24-14 with just 30 seconds showing in the opening half.

The Bobcats appeared to add a touchdown late in the third quarter when Trent Davis (Attalla, Alabama) ran 46 yards into the end zone. But Davis was called for unsportsmanlike conduct before he crossed the goal line at the 3-yard line.

After the penalty the Bobcats were unable to pick up a first down and Edmiston booted a 32-yard field goal to give Jones a 27-14 lead with 13 seconds left in the third quarter

The Bobcats had a chance to add to the lead midway through the final quarter, but Edmiston’s 25-yard field goal attempt was off to the right.

Southwest then took possession at its own 20 and proceeded to march 80 yards in nine plays. Quarterback Quez Goss found Tavaris Henshaw for a 36-yard touchdown pass and Boatman’s extra point made it 27-21 with 3:39 remaining.

Jones picked a pair of first downs on its next drive before being forced to punt. Edmiston’s kick was fair caught by Tyler Daniels at the Bear 12 with 1:41 left.

Southwest picked up a first down out to its own 28, but back-to-back sacks by Zechariah Parodi (Scott Central) and JD Stewart (Greenville Christian) ended the game.

Davis rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries and Johnson had 88 yards on 14 carries. Garrison completed 15-of-28 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Neville had three catches for 41 yards and Davis had three receptions for 33 yards.

Cedrick Beavers (Taylorsville) had six tackles, one pass interception and one tackle for loss. Tyreke Snow (Newton) and Raymond Collins (Harrison Central) each had five tackles with Collins getting one sack and one TFL. Hardy had a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup and Smith had an interception. Stewart had one and half TFLs and one sack. Parodi had one sack and one TFL with Kelten Mickell (Petal) and Marquis Robinson (Milton, Florida) each having one TFL. Dontavious Howard (Oak Grove) had ½ TFL.

Jones will play a non-division foe when they host Mississippi Delta for Homecoming at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Southwest travels to Pearl River on Oct. 26.

