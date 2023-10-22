Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ to run all week

'Halloween officially arrives in Hub City with 1st night of 'Zoo Boo'.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween officially has kicked off in the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s annual “Zoo Boo” started Saturday night and will last throughout the next week.

Saturday night saw people of all ages attend, sporting their best costumes and taking part in the festivities.

The evening included spooky decorations, food, drinks and even a dance floor.

“We’re enjoying the ‘Zoo Boo,’” visitor Mya Everett said. “It’s a lot of things for the kids, see them enjoying it. A lot of food, drinks. We’re having a good time,”

“Zoo Boo” will continue through Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Joshua Brown
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Latest News

'Alley-gator' debuts at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
'Alley-gator'debuts at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
Community offered fire safety tips.
Community offered fire safety tips
Volunteers pitch in on 'Sleeping Bag Project.'
Volunteers pitch in on 'Sleeping Bag Project'
William Carey women's soccer
William Carey women’s soccer remains unbeaten through regular season