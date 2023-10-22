‘Fuel to Fight 5K’ raises money for gas cards for some cancer patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people took part in an annual event Saturday morning, which raises money to help cancer patients needing help to cover travel expenses.

The second annual “Fuel to Fight 5K” had both runners and walkers participating.

The event, which began and ended at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center, raised money to provide gas cards for some cancer patients, to help them get back and forth for treatments or appointments.

“Sometimes, when you hear that diagnosis, you immediately have the fear of ‘How am I going to get to my treatments? How am I going to be there and push through this?’” Forrest Health Vice President Millie Swan. “So, it’s a very important event and I really want to give a shout out to the staff, because this was their idea to put this together last year,”

About 250 people participated in Saturday’s event.

