Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Expected: Another sunny, dry week ahead for Pine Belt

Look for a week of sunshine ahead in the Pine Belt
Look for a week of sunshine ahead in the Pine Belt(blessedheart2021@gmail.com)
By Rex Thompson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, everyone

Overnight, look for a few clouds with low temperatures in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Monday, with high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows around 60 degrees.

For Tuesday through next weekend, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-to-mid 80s and lows in the lower-60s.

We could see a major pattern change around the end of the month, with colder temperatures returning.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove High School receives donation from former student
Former student makes $10k donation to OGHS
The project will be paid for using only the money from the donation.
Petal High School receives $735k athletic donation
Gametime!-Week 9
Gametime! - Week 9
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
The South Mississippi Fair opened Friday in Laurel.
The South Mississippi Fair is open in Laurel

Latest News

West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Sunday.
West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
5 pm Headlines 10/22
5 pm Headlines 10/22
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident on U.S. 49 Sunday
Jones College football coach Steve Buckley.
Jones College wins 5th straight