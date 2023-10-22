Expected: Another sunny, dry week ahead for Pine Belt
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, everyone
Overnight, look for a few clouds with low temperatures in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees.
Sunny skies are expected Monday, with high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows around 60 degrees.
For Tuesday through next weekend, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-to-mid 80s and lows in the lower-60s.
We could see a major pattern change around the end of the month, with colder temperatures returning.
