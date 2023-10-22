Expected: Another sunny, dry week ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, everyone

Overnight, look for a few clouds with low temperatures in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Monday, with high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows around 60 degrees.

For Tuesday through next weekend, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-to-mid 80s and lows in the lower-60s.

We could see a major pattern change around the end of the month, with colder temperatures returning.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.