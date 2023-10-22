Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Hattiesburg hosts 1st community safety festival

The festival was put together by the Hattiesburg Fire Department and Police Department
The festival was put together by the Hattiesburg Fire Department and Police Department
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg inaugural safety festival was held Saturday at Dewitt Sullivan Park.

This theme: Fire prevention, with a focus on staying safe while cooking.

“We’re really trying to get everybody ready for the holidays because we know there’s going to be a lot cooking going on,” said Chris Carr, Hattiesburg Fire Department assistant chief.

Residents were able to learn about resources in their community and participate in simulations on what to do during an emergency.

Carr said the city also wanted people to know how to safely use heaters with the winter season around the corner.

“You don’t want to put (heaters) within three feet of any kind of curtains or the bedding,” Carr said. “Keep that halo clear. If it causes any kind of trouble where it’s overheating, if the cord gets hot or frayed, if it’s causing breakers to trip, you need to remove that heater and throw it away.”

Carr reminded residents that the Pine Belt remained under a burn ban and that lower temperatures do not necessarily change the conditions that created the need for the ban.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Joshua Brown
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Latest News

The company offers telephone and internet service.
TEC telephone service celebrates 100 years in Bay Springs
Museum staff hopes to keep bringing activities like this to the area.
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils ‘Alley-Gator’ hunt
6 pm Headlines 10/21
6 pm Headlines 10/21
Pearl River County man sentenced on trio of trafficking charges.
Pearl River County man to serve 25 years on aggravated trafficking charge