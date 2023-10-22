City of Hattiesburg hosts 1st community safety festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg inaugural safety festival was held Saturday at Dewitt Sullivan Park.

This theme: Fire prevention, with a focus on staying safe while cooking.

“We’re really trying to get everybody ready for the holidays because we know there’s going to be a lot cooking going on,” said Chris Carr, Hattiesburg Fire Department assistant chief.

Residents were able to learn about resources in their community and participate in simulations on what to do during an emergency.

Carr said the city also wanted people to know how to safely use heaters with the winter season around the corner.

“You don’t want to put (heaters) within three feet of any kind of curtains or the bedding,” Carr said. “Keep that halo clear. If it causes any kind of trouble where it’s overheating, if the cord gets hot or frayed, if it’s causing breakers to trip, you need to remove that heater and throw it away.”

Carr reminded residents that the Pine Belt remained under a burn ban and that lower temperatures do not necessarily change the conditions that created the need for the ban.

