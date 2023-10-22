Christian Services hosts volunteer session for ‘Sleeping Bag Project’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services in Hattiesburg hosted a volunteer session Saturday for its “Sleeping Bag Project.”

This project takes donated fabrics such as sheets, socks, T shirts, and blankets and sewing them into a sleeping bag.

Volunteers at Saturday’s event said the project offered a rewarding opportunity to give back to their community

“We’re right next door, we’re in Hattiesburg, and we make it an effort to reach out to the community and do our best to help with whatever we can.” William Carey student Darby Cooley said.

Another William Carey student, Elizabeth Platt, said the project was payback of a sort.

“It’s important for us to give back to a community that helps us out on a daily basis,” Platt said.

Volunteer Rochelle Dahmer said that helping other people was what made her happiest.

“I’m just really happy to be able to help somebody else, get out of my comfort zone, and help someone else have a better life” Dahmer said.

Christian Services said it plans to hold more volunteer sessions in the future.

For further information, visit Christian Services’ Facebook page here.

