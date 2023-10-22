Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Christian Services hosts volunteer session for ‘Sleeping Bag Project’

Sleeping Bag Project
Sleeping Bag Project(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services in Hattiesburg hosted a volunteer session Saturday for its “Sleeping Bag Project.”

This project takes donated fabrics such as sheets, socks, T shirts, and blankets and sewing them into a sleeping bag.

Volunteers at Saturday’s event said the project offered a rewarding opportunity to give back to their community

“We’re right next door, we’re in Hattiesburg, and we make it an effort to reach out to the community and do our best to help with whatever we can.” William Carey student Darby Cooley said.

Another William Carey student, Elizabeth Platt, said the project was payback of a sort.

“It’s important for us to give back to a community that helps us out on a daily basis,” Platt said.

Volunteer Rochelle Dahmer said that helping other people was what made her happiest.

“I’m just really happy to be able to help somebody else, get out of my comfort zone, and help someone else have a better life” Dahmer said.

Christian Services said it plans to hold more volunteer sessions in the future.

For further information, visit Christian Services’ Facebook page here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Joshua Brown
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Latest News

The first "United Against Hunger" Food Drive was held at the Midtown Corner Market Saturday.
PRCC, USM, WCU co-host inaugural ‘United Against Hunger’ food drive
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Exotic animals marked the grand opening of Hub City business.
Exotic animals marked the grand opening of Hub City business
TEC celebrates 100th anniversary with party in Bay Springs.
TEC celebrates its 100th year with festival in Bay Springs