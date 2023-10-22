Body found in Mississippi lake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - A body was discovered in a lake in South Colombus, WCBI reports.

According to Columbus police, Corporal Chris Ware received a call from a Columbus Housing Authority Maintenance worker on Saturday.

The worker said that he went to Lake Norris, where he saw a person had wrecked his car, WCBI said.

While looking around, he found a body under overhanging trees partially on the land and in the water.

The body out of the water is presumed to be Robert Hargrove, who came up missing on September 29 from a car accident.

The Lowndes Coroner has sent the body for an autopsy for possible DNA confirmation.

