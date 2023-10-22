Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Body found in Mississippi lake

Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake(WVVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - A body was discovered in a lake in South Colombus, WCBI reports.

According to Columbus police, Corporal Chris Ware received a call from a Columbus Housing Authority Maintenance worker on Saturday.

The worker said that he went to Lake Norris, where he saw a person had wrecked his car, WCBI said.

While looking around, he found a body under overhanging trees partially on the land and in the water.

The body out of the water is presumed to be Robert Hargrove, who came up missing on September 29 from a car accident.

The Lowndes Coroner has sent the body for an autopsy for possible DNA confirmation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove High School receives donation from former student
Former student makes $10k donation to OGHS
The project will be paid for using only the money from the donation.
Petal High School receives $735k athletic donation
Gametime!-Week 9
Gametime! - Week 9
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
The South Mississippi Fair opened Friday in Laurel.
The South Mississippi Fair is open in Laurel

Latest News

Jones College football coach Steve Buckley.
Jones College wins 5th straight
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Halloween officially arrives with the first night of 'Zoo Boo.'
Hattiesburg Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ to run all week