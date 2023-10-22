1 killed in 2-vehicle accident on U.S. 49 Sunday
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle Sunday afternoon proved deadly.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on U.S. 49 north near Ralston Road.
HPD confirmed one fatality, and said no other injuries were reported.
HPD said the cause of the collision was under investigation.
