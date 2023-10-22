Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

1 killed in 2-vehicle accident on U.S. 49 Sunday

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle Sunday afternoon proved deadly.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on U.S. 49 north near Ralston Road.

HPD confirmed one fatality, and said no other injuries were reported.

HPD said the cause of the collision was under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove High School receives donation from former student
Former student makes $10k donation to OGHS
The project will be paid for using only the money from the donation.
Petal High School receives $735k athletic donation
Gametime!-Week 9
Gametime! - Week 9
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
The South Mississippi Fair opened Friday in Laurel.
The South Mississippi Fair is open in Laurel

Latest News

West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Sunday.
West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
Jones College football coach Steve Buckley.
Jones College wins 5th straight
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win