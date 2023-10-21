Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates

Body found on Mississippi River
Body found on Mississippi River(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious body that was found on a barge in the Mississippi River.

According to SCSO, the body was found on top of a barge while it was traveling across the Mississippi River.

Deputies were called to a location two miles south of the Shelby Forest Boat Ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
Joshua Brown
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Latest News

6 pm Headlines 10/21
6 pm Headlines 10/21
Pearl River County man sentenced on trio of trafficking charges.
Pearl River County man to serve 25 years on aggravated trafficking charge
Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to return to the Coast for a non-conference match-up...
Southern Miss, Nicholls set to return to MGM Park for non-conference match-up
Oak Grove High School receives donation from former student
Former student makes $10k donation to OGHS