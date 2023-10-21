Win Stuff
Wiggins Police Department experiencing staffing issues

The nationwide struggle for police staffing is hitting close to home.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The nationwide struggle of hiring law enforcement is hitting close to home.

In Wiggins, both the police chief and deputy chief are working patrol shifts to fill gaps. Right now, Wiggins holds four open spots, and another officer is on National Guard deployment. That leaves the department with just two officers on each patrol shift instead of three.

Chief Jeff Thomas says having department leaders and detectives on patrol helps reinforce the officers on the streets.

“Obviously with more officers out it gives officers peace of mind,” explained Chief Thomas. “There’s more guys on the street, better backup, quicker response times. As a department, you know, it generates over time. People are having to work on their days off.”

The chief says he’s working to get people to apply for the jobs, but it’s been difficult to find qualified applicants.

Another struggle is Wiggins officers did not receive a pay raise this year.

“It’s a nationwide problem; it’s a lack of applicants. And when we do get applicants, it’s a lack of qualified applicants. Basic qualifications. 21 years of age, high school diploma or GED, clean criminal background is a good starting point.”

Chief Thomas says starting pay in Wiggins is around $42,000 annually.

