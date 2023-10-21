Win Stuff
TEC telephone service celebrates 100 years in Bay Springs

The company offers telephone and internet service.
The company offers telephone and internet service.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Family-owned Telephone Electronics Company celebrated a century of service Saturday with a music festival in downtown Bay Springs.

The festival included live music, food trucks and an exhibit featuring a switchboard and telephones dating back to the company’s founding in 1923.

TEC Chief Executive Officer Joey Garner said even after all these years, the company’s mission still is to keep people first.

“We couldn’t ask for anything better, and we’ve got a lot of our employees and friends in the community and it’s gonna be a great day,” said Garner.

Garner said though it may seem far away, the company already has started preparations for the next 100 years.

“We will definitely be continuing to serve our communities and connecting customers so that they can connect with the rest of the world,” said Garner.

