TEC telephone service celebrates 100 years in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Family-owned Telephone Electronics Company celebrated a century of service Saturday with a music festival in downtown Bay Springs.

The festival included live music, food trucks and an exhibit featuring a switchboard and telephones dating back to the company’s founding in 1923.

TEC Chief Executive Officer Joey Garner said even after all these years, the company’s mission still is to keep people first.

“We couldn’t ask for anything better, and we’ve got a lot of our employees and friends in the community and it’s gonna be a great day,” said Garner.

Garner said though it may seem far away, the company already has started preparations for the next 100 years.

“We will definitely be continuing to serve our communities and connecting customers so that they can connect with the rest of the world,” said Garner.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.