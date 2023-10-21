The South Mississippi Fair is open in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Fair celebrated its opening night Friday in Laurel.

The annual event features classic fair food, carnival games and several different rides for all ages to enjoy.

The rides at the fair are licensed and inspected before use, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson said.

“These rides have to be inspected by the state, they’re actually inspected every time they’re used at every fair event,” Gipson said. “So, I think people can take confidence in that as far as ride safety.”

The fair’s final day will be Oct. 28.

Tickets cost $5 and parking is free.

