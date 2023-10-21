Petal High School receives $735k athletic donation

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $735,000 donation to Petal High School will go toward re-turfing the school’s baseball and softball fields.

The donor requested that work begin right away.

Petal Dugout Club President J.J. Thoms said the donation came just in time.

“Several weeks ago, the Dugout Club got together and were going over our 5- or 10-year plan,” said Thoms. “Turfing the field was on that plan, so this really kinda sped this process up.”

Superintendent Matt Dillon said the re-turfing will help avoid game delays due to weather and keep money in the district.

“(We’ll be able) to practice more, reduce the amount of rain-outs we’ll have, the ability to compete,” said Dillon. “But also the ability for others to come here and be able to rent out our space during the offseason.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of January 2024, just before the new baseball season.

“If everything stays on track with the weather and everything else, we’ll be looking to complete this at the end of January, and of course the season will start in February,” Dillon said. “So, this baseball season, we’ll be playing on this new turf.”

The softball field is set to be ready by the 2025 season.

