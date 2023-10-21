Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Petal High School receives $735k athletic donation

Petal baseball, softball receive anonymous donation.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $735,000 donation to Petal High School will go toward re-turfing the school’s baseball and softball fields.

The donor requested that work begin right away.

Petal Dugout Club President J.J. Thoms said the donation came just in time.

“Several weeks ago, the Dugout Club got together and were going over our 5- or 10-year plan,” said Thoms. “Turfing the field was on that plan, so this really kinda sped this process up.”

Superintendent Matt Dillon said the re-turfing will help avoid game delays due to weather and keep money in the district.

“(We’ll be able) to practice more, reduce the amount of rain-outs we’ll have, the ability to compete,” said Dillon. “But also the ability for others to come here and be able to rent out our space during the offseason.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of January 2024, just before the new baseball season.

“If everything stays on track with the weather and everything else, we’ll be looking to complete this at the end of January, and of course the season will start in February,” Dillon said. “So, this baseball season, we’ll be playing on this new turf.”

The softball field is set to be ready by the 2025 season.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case

Latest News

Oak Grove High School receives donation from former student
Former student makes $10k donation to OGHS
Petal baseball, softball receive anonymous donation.
Petal baseball, softball receive anonymous donation
Oak Grove High School receives donation from former students.
High school alumni give back to alma mater
Vehicle takes out section of USM fence along Hardy Street.
Vehicle takes out section of USM fence along Hardy Street