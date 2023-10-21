Win Stuff
Pearl River County man to serve 25 years on aggravated trafficking charge

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pearl River County man will serve 25 years without possibility of parole as part of a sentence handed down Friday in 15th Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Brandon Keith Jackson to 25 years, to be served day-for-day, on a count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said that Jackson also received 10 years on each of two counts of trafficking of a controlled substances.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Jackson will serve all three at the same time, Kittrell said.

“I am pleased we were able to get a conviction of Mr. Jackson and I hope that the sentence of 25 years, day for day, without the possibility of parole, will deter anyone from trafficking drugs in Pearl River County,” Kittrell said.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home.

Found during the search were:

  • 4.5 kilograms of marijuana
  • 83 dosage units of MDMA
  • More than 900 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol.

Also found during the search were money, firearms, baggies and scales.

“Drugs are the underlying cause of approximately 85 percent of the criminal charges in our district,” Kittrell said. Because of this, trafficking charges have top be dealt with severely.”

The case was investigated by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christina H. Holcomb and John Dowdy.

“I would like to thank the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department for (its) hard work t6hat led to the defendant being brought to justice3,” Kittrell said.

