Men can face breast cancer as well

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital is hosting a 5-kilometer run Saturday, which will help raise funds to help cancer patients with traveling expenses.

Among those taking part will be a Hattiesburg man who’s a former breast cancer patient.

Brian McMurry is sharing his story as a reminder that breast cancer also affect men, and he wants men to take the appropriate steps to take care of themselves.

“Nobody ever won anything with a negative attitude,” McMurry said. “You’ve got to be positive and feel like you can accomplish, to accomplish anything.”

The 40-year-old’s positive attitude certainly has served him well during a recent bout with breast cancer, a disease that is very rare in men.

“In research I did, it’s less than 2,000 cases yearly of male breast cancer and of course, it’s probably close to half a million women yearly, so it’s a very low percentage, especially at a younger age made it extremely rare<’ McMurry said.

McMurry said he spent of the last year fighting the disease with the help of Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center.

Just a couplie of months ago, tests showed him to be cancer-free, and now, McMurry said he hopes his st6ruggle with the disease will inspire other men who may be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“A lot of men are embarrassed because it is such a rare thing for a man to have breast cancer,” McMurry said. “But I wanted to be able to be an advocate to say it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“Anything can happen in this life and just move forward with it. "

McMurry and lots of others will be moving forward Saturday morning as they participate in the second annual “Fuel to Fight 5K.”

The race is being run to raise money for gas cards for cancer patients in need to help get them to and from treatments and appointments.

“The Fuel to Fight 5K” begins at 7:30 a.m.. Saturday at the Cancer Center.

Online registration is closed, but walk-up signups will continue to be held from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m..

Registration fee: $30.

