Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Men can face breast cancer as well

Breast cancer can affect men as well.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital is hosting a 5-kilometer run Saturday, which will help raise funds to help cancer patients with traveling expenses.

Among those taking part will be a Hattiesburg man who’s a former breast cancer patient.

Brian McMurry is sharing his story as a reminder that breast cancer also affect men, and he wants men to take the appropriate steps to take care of themselves.

“Nobody ever won anything with a negative attitude,” McMurry said. “You’ve got to be positive and feel like you can accomplish, to accomplish anything.”

The 40-year-old’s positive attitude certainly has served him well during a recent bout with breast cancer, a disease that is very rare in men.

“In research I did, it’s less than 2,000 cases yearly of male breast cancer and of course, it’s probably close to half a million women yearly, so it’s a very low percentage, especially at a younger age made it extremely rare<’ McMurry said.

McMurry said he spent of the last year fighting the disease with the help of Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center.

Just a couplie of months ago, tests showed him to be cancer-free, and now, McMurry said he hopes his st6ruggle with the disease will inspire other men who may be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“A lot of men are embarrassed because it is such a rare thing for a man to have breast cancer,” McMurry said. “But I wanted to be able to be an advocate to say it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“Anything can happen in this life and just move forward with it. "

McMurry and lots of others will be moving forward Saturday morning as they participate in the second annual “Fuel to Fight 5K.”

The race is being run to raise money for gas cards for cancer patients in need to help get them to and from treatments and appointments.

“The Fuel to Fight 5K” begins at 7:30 a.m.. Saturday at the Cancer Center.

Online registration is closed, but walk-up signups will continue to be held from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m..

Registration fee: $30.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case

Latest News

Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 9
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 9
Inaugural hazardous waste cleanup day set for Saturday in Covington County
Covington County to pick up hazardous waste Saturday
6pm Headlines 10/20
6pm Headlines 10/20