Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 50′s. This evening will be mostly clear and no showers are expected.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 80′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be cloudy and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid 80′s across the area. There is no chance of showers and skies will be clear.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 70′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be clear throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt.

