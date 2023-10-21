Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 50′s. This evening will be mostly clear and no showers are expected.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 80′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be cloudy and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid 80′s across the area. There is no chance of showers and skies will be clear.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 70′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be clear throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
Joshua Brown
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Latest News

Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast
Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/20
Sunny and warm for your Saturday.
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/20
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/20
Rex's Football Forcast - Oct. 20, 2023
Rex's Football Forcast - Oct. 20, 2023