Gametime! - Week 9
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
As playoff football approaches in the Pine Belt, each Friday night takes on more and more importance. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 9 action:
- FCAHS (10) Sumrall (0)
- Oak Grove (45) Northwest Rankin (15)
- Hattiesburg (46) Pearl River Central (6)
- West Jones (42) Forest Hill (0)
- Columbia (41) Lawrence County (14)
- Jefferson Davis County (43) Magee (29)
- Laurel (45) Vancleave (6)
- Seminary (25) Hazlehurst (6)
- Collins (28) Richton (12)
- Taylorsville (35) Mount Olive (0)
- Heidelberg (26) Clarkdale (6)
- Northeast Jones (30) Morton (14)
- East Marion (28) Enterprise-Lincoln (21)
- Stone (31) Wayne County (23)
- Meridian (27) Petal (8)
- Resurrection Catholic (34) Sacred Heart (24)
- Brookhaven (33) South Jones (7)
- Mize (43) North Forrest (13)
- Leake County (38) Stringer (14)
- Jackson Academy (62) PCS (22)
- St. Stanislaus (42) Perry Central (7)
- Poplarville (38) Bay High (24)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (30) Benton Academy (14)
- Parklane Academy (42) Columbia Academy (0)
- Copiah Academy (35) Wayne Academy (0)
- Moss Point (46) Greene County (13)
- Picayune (35) Long Beach (0)
- Raleigh (51) St. Andrew’s (0)
- Tylertown (35) St. Patrick (0)
- Bay Springs (34) Lake (6) – Thursday
- Purvis (35) Northeast Lauderdale (21) – Thursday
