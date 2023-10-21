Gametime! - Week 9

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
As playoff football approaches in the Pine Belt, each Friday night takes on more and more importance. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 9 action:

  • FCAHS (10) Sumrall (0)
  • Oak Grove (45) Northwest Rankin (15)
  • Hattiesburg (46) Pearl River Central (6)
  • West Jones (42) Forest Hill (0)
  • Columbia (41) Lawrence County (14)
  • Jefferson Davis County (43) Magee (29)
  • Laurel (45) Vancleave (6)
  • Seminary (25) Hazlehurst (6)
  • Collins (28) Richton (12)
  • Taylorsville (35) Mount Olive (0)
  • Heidelberg (26) Clarkdale (6)
  • Northeast Jones (30) Morton (14)
  • East Marion (28) Enterprise-Lincoln (21)
  • Stone (31) Wayne County (23)
  • Meridian (27) Petal (8)
  • Resurrection Catholic (34) Sacred Heart (24)
  • Brookhaven (33) South Jones (7)
  • Mize (43) North Forrest (13)
  • Leake County (38) Stringer (14)
  • Jackson Academy (62) PCS (22)
  • St. Stanislaus (42) Perry Central (7)
  • Poplarville (38) Bay High (24)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (30) Benton Academy (14)
  • Parklane Academy (42) Columbia Academy (0)
  • Copiah Academy (35) Wayne Academy (0)
  • Moss Point (46) Greene County (13)
  • Picayune (35) Long Beach (0)
  • Raleigh (51) St. Andrew’s (0)
  • Tylertown (35) St. Patrick (0)
  • Bay Springs (34) Lake (6) – Thursday
  • Purvis (35) Northeast Lauderdale (21) – Thursday

