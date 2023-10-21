Gametime! - Week 9

As playoff football approaches in the Pine Belt, each Friday night takes on more and more importance. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 9 action:

FCAHS (10) Sumrall (0)

Oak Grove (45) Northwest Rankin (15)

Hattiesburg (46) Pearl River Central (6)

West Jones (42) Forest Hill (0)

Columbia (41) Lawrence County (14)

Jefferson Davis County (43) Magee (29)

Laurel (45) Vancleave (6)

Seminary (25) Hazlehurst (6)

Collins (28) Richton (12)

Taylorsville (35) Mount Olive (0)

Heidelberg (26) Clarkdale (6)

Northeast Jones (30) Morton (14)

East Marion (28) Enterprise-Lincoln (21)

Stone (31) Wayne County (23)

Meridian (27) Petal (8)

Resurrection Catholic (34) Sacred Heart (24)

Brookhaven (33) South Jones (7)

Mize (43) North Forrest (13)

Leake County (38) Stringer (14)

Jackson Academy (62) PCS (22)

St. Stanislaus (42) Perry Central (7)

Poplarville (38) Bay High (24)

Sylva-Bay Academy (30) Benton Academy (14)

Parklane Academy (42) Columbia Academy (0)

Copiah Academy (35) Wayne Academy (0)

Moss Point (46) Greene County (13)

Picayune (35) Long Beach (0)

Raleigh (51) St. Andrew’s (0)

Tylertown (35) St. Patrick (0)

Bay Springs (34) Lake (6) – Thursday

Purvis (35) Northeast Lauderdale (21) – Thursday

