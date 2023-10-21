Feed the Pine Belt: Glory House.

Win Stuff
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Glory House is a food pantry and ministry in Laurel that serves hundreds of people each month.

But, instead of filling bags ahead of time for each family, the Glory House does things a little differently.

“Families come here and they’re able to shop,” Glory House Director Grant Staples said. “They’re able to pick what they want so there’s less food waste and because of the volume that comes here and the amount of food, some people have more kids in the home than others.

“It’s just hard work to keep food on the shelves here.”

Keeping the pantry stocked is the biggest challenge since Glory House offers up 800 to 1,000 bags a month.

But while, the nonprofit helps a lot of families, it needs the help of the community to do so.

“We’re happy to take whatever someone can give as far as food,” Staples said. “Most of our needs are always pantry items _ soup. mac and cheese. Peanut butter and jelly is fairly expensive these days. It is easier if we have a monetary donation for us to buy in bulk.”

Though only open two days a week for families to stop by, Glory House strives to serve the community in any way that they can.

“It’s not just about the food,” Staples said. “It’s really about the inside of the person. It’s about the value of each person that comes here and what Christ did for them and how we can love them in a way that would honor and glorify God.”

Staff at the Glory House will try to help anyone who walks in their doors, no matter the situation.

“For whatever reason, there’s a lot of judgement,” Staples said. “Sometimes people say ‘Well, these people, they’re in bad situations because they put themselves there.’ Well, their children didn’t.

“Just because a parent has a hard time or makes a wrong choice, that doesn’t mean the babies aren’t suffering and that the children aren’t starving. That’s why we do what we do, just to be a light.”

The Glory House is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

