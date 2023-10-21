Covington County to pick up hazardous waste Saturday

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County is hosting an event Saturday that will give residents an opportunity to get rid of old paint, motor oil and a variety of other household goods that can’t be put out on the curb for weekly pickup.

The county is hosting its first household, hazardous waste clean-up day at the Covington County Multi-Purpose Building on Industrial Park Drive.

The free, drive-thru service runs from 8 a.m. until noon.

A crew with an industrial contractor will collect the waste items and make sure they are disposed of in the proper fashion.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.