USM’s Tim Jones carving out role with Jacksonville Jaguars

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Tim Jones was a go-to receiver for Southern Miss, hauling in 150 career receptions, 2,011 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Biloxi native has just eight receptions for 57 yards in two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has carved out a role on special teams.

Jones caught two balls for 17 yards in the Jags’ Thursday night win over the Saints, including a 13-yarder from Logan Cooke on 4th and 2 to execute a perfectly-timed fake punt. (Cooke is a Columbia Academy grad and former high school pitcher).

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Jones knows the importance of maximizing every snap he gets on the field.

“For me it just gives me an opportunity to be on the field at different positions and different times more often than offense,” Jones said. “Playing receiver, playing kickoff, punt return, whatever – it’s fun just being out there.”

