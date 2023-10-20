Win Stuff
Sunny and warm for your Saturday.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Skies will be clear overnight as lows bottom out into the mid 50s.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds will move in for your Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Next week will start off sunny for your Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Rex Thompson's Friday morning forecast 10/20/23