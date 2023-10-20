Section of USM’s Hardy Street fence taken out Friday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a driver collided with a fence on the University of Southern Mississippi campus Friday afternoon.

WDAM 7 cameras spotted damage to the fence along Hardy Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Traffic did not appear to be affected, but yellow, crime-scene tape was put up around the impacted area.

The Hattiesburg Police Department referred the matter to USM.

WDAM 7 reached out to USM for more detail, but have not heard back.

