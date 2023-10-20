Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Section of USM’s Hardy Street fence taken out Friday afternoon

A section of the University of Southern Mississippi's fence along Hardy Street got wrecked late...
A section of the University of Southern Mississippi's fence along Hardy Street got wrecked late Friday afternoon.(WDAM 7/Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a driver collided with a fence on the University of Southern Mississippi campus Friday afternoon.

WDAM 7 cameras spotted damage to the fence along Hardy Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Traffic did not appear to be affected, but yellow, crime-scene tape was put up around the impacted  area.

The Hattiesburg Police Department referred the matter to USM.

WDAM 7 reached out to USM for more detail, but have not heard back.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

A pair of Forrest County Sheriff's Office deputies completed Crisis Intervention Training Friday.
2 FCSO deputies earn Crisis Intervention Training certification
A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison on federal drug charges.
Hattiesburg man sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison
Good News - Oct. 20, 2023
Good News - Oct. 20, 2023
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy