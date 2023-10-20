Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Cricket

By Ellie Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week, Cricket, from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Cricket is a three-year-old hound mix and has quickly become a staff favorite.

“He just puts a smile on everyone’s face. He’s silly and he chirps when he wants your attention and gives great hugs and kisses. He’s just a bundle of joy,” Dani Snell with Southern Pines said.

He’s a mid-sized dog, around 40 pounds, and Snell says he’s got a great personality.

“He’s very friendly and playful. He has been participating in our Rescue Recess Group which is our playgroups here at the shelter where they get to get out of the kennel and play with other dogs. He’s been doing great with that,” Snell said.

Cricket is also a part of the shelter’s Dog’s Day Out Program where he gets the chance to get out of the kennel and spend time with other people for the day.

“It allows people from the community come and check out a dog for the afternoon and they can take them on walks, they can take them to their house, they can just spend some time with them and socialize them and get him out of his kennel for a little while,” Snell said.

Some of Cricket’s favorite activities are going on going on walks and cuddling.

He is heartworm-positive, but his adoption fee has been waived!

If you’re interested in making Cricket a permanent part of your family, you can find him at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call...
JCSD sergeants rescue man from burning home in Sharon community

Latest News

Cricket is a three-year-old hound mix and has quickly become a staff favorite.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Cricket
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Ace
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Ace
Meet Ace! He's the Pine Belt Pet of the Week and ready for his furever home.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Ace
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Isabella
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Isabella