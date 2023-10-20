Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week, Cricket, from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Cricket is a three-year-old hound mix and has quickly become a staff favorite.

“He just puts a smile on everyone’s face. He’s silly and he chirps when he wants your attention and gives great hugs and kisses. He’s just a bundle of joy,” Dani Snell with Southern Pines said.

He’s a mid-sized dog, around 40 pounds, and Snell says he’s got a great personality.

“He’s very friendly and playful. He has been participating in our Rescue Recess Group which is our playgroups here at the shelter where they get to get out of the kennel and play with other dogs. He’s been doing great with that,” Snell said.

Cricket is also a part of the shelter’s Dog’s Day Out Program where he gets the chance to get out of the kennel and spend time with other people for the day.

“It allows people from the community come and check out a dog for the afternoon and they can take them on walks, they can take them to their house, they can just spend some time with them and socialize them and get him out of his kennel for a little while,” Snell said.

Some of Cricket’s favorite activities are going on going on walks and cuddling.

He is heartworm-positive, but his adoption fee has been waived!

If you’re interested in making Cricket a permanent part of your family, you can find him at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

