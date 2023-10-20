Pine Belt to experience peak fall weather Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday everyone!

Skies will gradually become sunny Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. It will also be breezy with west winds of 5 to 20 mph.

As we head into tonight look for perfect football weather with lows in the lower 50s by Saturday morning.

During the day on Saturday look for sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s.

