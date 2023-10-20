North Forrest Elementary teacher wins TEC Golden Apple Award

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Special Education Teacher Ashley Smith didn’t know what to think when she walked into a North Forrest Elementary hallway filled with screaming teachers and students on a Wednesday morning.

Smith said she thought she was going to a meeting. Instead, she was walking into a surprise gathering just for her.

Smith was honored with a Golden Apple Award, but she didn’t know that until she saw her parents, husband, Mitchell, and the TEC Golden Apple Award itself at the end of the hall.

Smith grabbed the award with tears in her eyes.

Smith’s husband nominated her for the award.

Mitchell Smith said his wife teaches her young students with more dedication, care and passion than he has seen in any other educator.

While holding the award in front of the school and her family, Ashley Smith said she didn’t know special education was where she wanted to be., but that the kids changed her life.

“Every day I get up and love coming to school because of my kids,” Ashley Smith said. “I just hope that I can show them half the love that they have given me.”

Smith teaches kids from ages three to six years old. She said she gets to see them learn to navigate their little worlds and grow into their own.

“The growth that you see is tremendous,” she said. “Every day I go home and tell my husband or my mom something that has happened that day that was just, ‘Ooohhhh,’ you know? So surprising and so big for them, and that is what I love about them.”

Ashley Smith said her 18 years of teaching has taught her to love students and be there for them.

“If you are there for them, they are going to be there for you,” she said. “If you pour into them, they are going to pour back into you. Let them know they are in safe place, and once they feel safe and once they feel loved, then they will be ready to learn.”

If you would like to recognize a teacher in your life, go to wdam.com/goldenapple

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.