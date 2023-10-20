Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call...
JCSD sergeants rescue man from burning home in Sharon community

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally
Tim Jones, Jaguars
USM’s Tim Jones carving out role with Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Jones, Jaguars
USM's Tim Jones carving out role with Jacksonville Jaguars