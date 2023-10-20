Win Stuff
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality

23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to an Oct. 7 incident that left a Hattiesburg man dead.

Andrew David Cook, 23, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death in connection to the case of Donivan Barnes,26, earlier this month

Thursday, Cook was charged, with a $10,000 surety bond set.

Investigators with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said Barnes’s body was discovered after the Hattiesburg Police Department received a missing person report from his family on Oct. 7.

The information was passed onto the LCSO, and Barnes was found near the intersection of Westover and Oak Forrest drives later that evening.

The official cause of death is still pending reports from the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said.

After news coverage asking for tips this week, investigators said they made contact with someone who believed he struck something on scene. Investigators obtained a search warrant and secured the vehicle for processing.

The investigation remains open, and any one with any information is asked to please contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-(STOP) 7867.

