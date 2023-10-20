Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student

Joshua Brown
Joshua Brown(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of killing a Jackson State University student on Sunday has been denied bond in Hinds County Court.

On Friday, Joshua Brown made his initial appearance before County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Jaylen Burns Sunday on the campus of JSU.

An attorney for the Jones College student asked for a reasonable bond, saying his client is presumed innocent and not a flight risk.

McDaniels denied bond, saying Brown is believed to be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The judge also said that he is probably going to reassign the case to another judge prior to a preliminary hearing.

You can watch the proceedings below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call...
JCSD sergeants rescue man from burning home in Sharon community

Latest News

Tim Jones, Jaguars
USM’s Tim Jones carving out role with Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Jones, Jaguars
USM's Tim Jones carving out role with Jacksonville Jaguars
Shelter offers refuge from domestic violence.
Domestic Abuse Family Shelter can offer refuge from domestic storms
6pm Headlines 10/19
6pm Headlines 10/19