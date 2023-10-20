Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison

A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison on federal drug charges.(WGEM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced Thursday to serve 400 months in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

Jarvin Maurice Summerall, 38, was sentenced to 33 years, four months, in U.S. District Court on one count of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine”, and “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.”

According to court documents, Summerall conspired with others, including his sister, Tara Shametrice Summerall, to distribute methamphetamine from October 2021 through December 2021,

The investigation involved multiple controlled purchases and seizures that revealed the scope of the operation, which not only involved more than four kilograms of methamphetamine, but seven pounds of marijuana, Lortabs, Percocets, heroin and cocaine being distributed in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Forrest County.

Tara Summerall entered a plea of guilty and was sentenced on Aug. 2, 2023, to 39 months (three years, three months) in prison.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and acting Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made Thursday’s announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

The case was the result of an extensive investigation targeting illegal drug trafficking in Hattiesburg, Forrest County and surrounding areas.

