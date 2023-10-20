Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Family Abuse Shelter can offer refuge from domestic storms

Shelter offers refuge from domestic violence.
Shelter offers refuge from domestic violence.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It can’t always be seen or heard, but that doesn’t mean that someone isn’t a victim of domestic violence.

For those stuck in a cycle of physical or mental abuse, it may be hard to leave or even find somewhere to go.

That’s why paces like the domestic abuse family shelter exist.

The group, serving 11 counties in southeastern Mississippi with two shelters, for the last 40 years.

Both shelters are designed to ensure those experiencing abuse can escape and work to establish a foundation to build a better future.

“A lot of times, people might not be aware that they are involved in a domestic situation, and they need resources,” said Rebecca Stewart, Domestic Family Abuse Shelter director. “And some of the things that we can offer is safety planning, counseling, nonresidential counseling.

“We can help with legal advocacy outside of shelter, so that is just things that they might not be aware of that we offer without coming into shelter.”

Stewart said that people can call the shelter’s hotline at 1-800-649-1092 to get help ahead of leaving a violent situation.

“We can tell them to have birth certificates, driver’s licenses, any extra cash that they may have, leave those things with a trusted friend or a relative that you can count on,” Stewart said. “A lot of times it’s very unsafe when a person decides to leave and a lot of law enforcement agencies will tell you with domestic violence, that’s the time when murders can happen.”

For those that reach out to the shelter, clothing, food, a clean bed to sleep in, assistance with medical care and dental care, counseling and child care.

Those are all examples of how the shelter tries to provide for people. The shelter works hard to make sure those in need know what’s available. for them.

“We go to churches and speak to Sunday School classes and women’s groups and men’s groups,” Stewart said. “We have domestic violence intervention through the court system, We have a DV court in Hattiesburg. We go and pick up donations. We always have a need for if you use it at home every day, multiply that by fifty or sixty and that’s what we use every day.”

The shelter and hotline are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so that no man, woman or child is stuck in an unsafe situation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in

Latest News

Petal baseball, softball fields to receive upgrades
Anonymous donation will transform Petal High School’s baseball, softball
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
2 children injured by log truck in Perry County.
2 children injured by log truck in Perry County
North Forrest teacher honored with Golden Apple.
North Forrest teacher honored with Golden Apple
Hattiesburg animal shelters combine to take 40 animals out of squalid conditions.
Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale