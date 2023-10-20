Win Stuff
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns.

According to a post on the Jackson State University Facebook page, members of the JSU Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshall Task Force and the Columbia Police Department arrested Jamison Kelly Jr. of Columbia. He will be transported to the Raymond Detention Center.

The post also said Joshua Brown, who was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of the JSU student, appeared in Hinds County Court Friday morning and was denied bond.

Brown and Kelly are not JSU students, according to the JSU post.

The Facebook post said JSU would like to thank the U.S. Marshall Task Force, Columbia Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on this matter.

