Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 FCSO deputies earn Crisis Intervention Training certification

A pair of Forrest County Sheriff's Office deputies completed Crisis Intervention Training Friday.
A pair of Forrest County Sheriff's Office deputies completed Crisis Intervention Training Friday.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office graduated from Crisis Intervention Training recently.

Investigator Heather Weatherford and Deputy Jamie Hopkins successfully completed the rigorous training, along with officers from several agencies.

With the addition of Weatherford and Hopkins, more than half of the sworn officers of the FCSO have completed the CIT.

More FCSO officers and employees are scheduled for the next class, including dispatchers.

CIT is a program that provides a foundation to assist individuals with a mental illness and/or addictions.

Research shows that communities that prescribe to the CIT program model have higher success rates in resolving serious crisis situations.

The basic goals of CIT are to develop the most compassionate and effective crisis response system that is the least intrusive in a person’s life.

The program also seeks to help people with mental disorders and/or addictions access medical/mental health treatment rather than place them in the criminal justice system.

The CIT program has been spreading across the United States and abroad since 1988.

For more information, go to www.citinternational.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a...
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison on federal drug charges.
Hattiesburg man sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student