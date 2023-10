WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. One Team: The Power of Sports 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Soccer: Premier League: Chelsea vs. Arsenal 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Soccer: Premier League Goal Zone 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. NBC Sports: Collee Football Preview 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Iowa Hawkeyes 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Countdown 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Michigan Wolverines @ Michigan State Spartans 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. NASCAR: Countdown to Green 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Miami 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Su8nday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Central Florida Knights @ Oklahoma Sooners 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.. College Football presented by Tums: Washington State Cougars @ Oregon Ducks 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Duke Blue Devils @ Florida State Seminoles 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-midnight Sunday Formula 1: Lenovo United States Grand Prix 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

