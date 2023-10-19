Win Stuff
Sunny skies for your Friday with warmer weather this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/19
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as lows bottom out into the low 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds will move in for your Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Next week will start off sunny for your Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

