Students take pledge against gun violence in Wayne County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Wayne County students from several different schools took a pledge against gun violence Wednesday.

A Waynesboro native, Zanetia Henry, helped educate students on the importance of handling a situation in a no-violent manner.

Henry’s own soin was fatally shot. He was only 22 years when he died SHE SAYS THAT TALKING TO PEOPLE OF ALL AGES ABOUT GUN VIOLENCE IS

Since then, she participates now in events such as “Stop the Violence Walk” as well as Wednesday’s event.

“In 2019, my son was murdered, and it was by the choice of someone else,” Henry said. “He didn’t even have a choice about whether he was going to live or die. His life was taken.

“So, we want to talk to the students and kind of get a hold on the violence that’s running rampant throughout our nation.”

Henry said while talking to people of all ages about gun violence was important, the younger kids can be taught, the more effective the teaching may be.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.