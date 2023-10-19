Win Stuff
Speeding log truck injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says

(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two children were injured on Tuesday after a log truck struck them while trying to avoid a collision with a school bus.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said Wesley Turner, the driver of the log truck, was speeding on Mississippi Highway 29 when he realized he was approaching a stopped school bus too quickly to stop. Turner allegedly attempted to avoid a collision by going around the bus but hit two children instead.

Both children sustained mild to moderate injuries.

“Need to send a message to truck drivers to slow down on (MS-29) and be mindful of school bus stops,” said Nobles.

Law enforcement arrested Turner on charges of aggravated assault (injuring a child entering or exiting a school bus), reckless driving, expired tag and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He bonded out the following day on a $28,000 bond.

Nobles said Turner owns his truck and hauls for multiple companies. It is unclear at this time if Nobles is permitted to continue driving in either a personal or professional capacity.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation and said they would issue a press release on the incident Thursday.

