Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Snoozing your alarm could have health benefits, study says

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing...
A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t feel bad if you sleep past your first alarm in the morning, a new study says hitting snooze alarm can be beneficial.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.

The research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning and alleviate sleep inertia.

The study, which was conducted on adults, found that most snoozers are younger, not morning people and they sleep an average of 13 minutes less on workdays than people who never snooze.

In the end, the exact amount of sleep needed is not an exact science.

Research done by the American College of Cardiology indicated that the recommended amount needed is seven to eight hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than a third of people in the U.S. do not get consistent sleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Jason Walker is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, Oct....
Search is on for Hattiesburg man in aggravated assault case

Latest News

Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Hattiesburg animal shelters combine to take 40 animals out of squalid conditions.
Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale
Deputy Chief Mike Mernick, a 28-year Warwick firefighter, was off duty and in the right place...
Off-duty firefighter saves family from burning home
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga.,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia