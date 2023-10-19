Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

SIDS is one of the leading causes of infant deaths

Safety highlights SIDS Awareness month
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - SIDS, also known as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, has been on a continual rise in Mississippi since 2018.

SIDS is a term used to describe the sudden death of a child – less than the age of one – that does not have a known cause.

One of the highest risk factors for a child being a victim of SIDS is sleeping the wrong way, or suffocation while sleeping.

For parents, there are several things you can do to lower the risk of your child being a SIDS victim.

“Breast feeding has also been shown to lower the risk of SIDS, pacifier use sometimes lowers the risk of SIDS, so we encourage parents to use a pacifier once breastfeeding is established,” said Dr. Anita S. Henderson, Hattiesburg Clinic physician. “It’s important for moms to get that good prenatal care to prevent infections and to make sure they have a healthy, safe pregnancy.”

Experts also remind parents to remember the four safe sleeping habits for a baby, also known as the ABC’s:

When laying a bay down to sleep or nap:

  • Alone
  • On their back
  • In a crib
  • In a smoke free environment.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 in...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Lamar Co.
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
If anyone has information on Hudson’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime...
Woman wanted for July arson in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Public School District teamed up for a middle...
FGH, HPSD host annual middle school career fair
The Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College hosted a college transfer and career...
Forrest campus of PRCC hosts annual college transfer/career fair
PRCC hosts transfer/career fair.
PRCC hosts transfer/career fair
Safety highlights SIDS Awareness month
Safety highlights SIDS Awareness month