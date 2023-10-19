Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Retiree claims $1M Powerball prize: ‘At our age, this is just about right’

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the...
According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing.(Oregon Lottery)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retiree in Oregon claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from a 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City.

Willard is no stranger to playing the lottery as he plays once the jackpot grows.

And this time it paid off.

Willard’s wife of 49 years, Nancy, was helping him check the numbers online and she thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was $1 million, just missing one number for the Powerball jackpot.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Willard said.

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The Powerball jackpot ended up being hit for $1.7 billion in California on the Oct. 11 drawing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Jason Walker is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, Oct....
Search is on for Hattiesburg man in aggravated assault case

Latest News

Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Hattiesburg animal shelters combine to take 40 animals out of squalid conditions.
Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits humanitarian aid, as Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion
LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
NASA said a 3,000 mile long jet stream has been discovered on Jupiter. (SOURCE: NASA)
Webb Telescope discovers jet stream on Jupiter