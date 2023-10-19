Player of the Week: Laurel senior QB Kobe Pierce

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Kobe Pierce is a blur for the Laurel Track & Field team. He holds a personal-best 51 seconds in the 400 meters.

As a senior quarterback on the football team, his experience is starting to catch up with his athletic abilities and it’s becoming a dangerous combo for the Golden Tornadoes.

“[Pierce] has had the luxury of playing and sitting behind two really good quarterbacks and learning the right way to play the position,” said Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “Not just on Friday nights but from an approach standpoint.”

“I feel like I came a long way,” Pierce said. “Sitting behind two good quarterbacks, Javonta Caldwell. I learned to be calm under pressure, take my time and use my legs.”

Pierce utilized every weapon in his arsenal during Friday’s 48-35 win over East Central, completing 17 of 20 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The Golden Tornadoes improved to 2-0 in region 4-5A.

“We’ve just tried to instill in our kids continue to do the right thing, continue to stay the course, and they’ve done that,” Earnest said. “They’ve done that to the best of their abilities and I think what you’ve seen over the last couple weeks is us be able to string together two really good football games.”

“I just feel like we keep getting better each and every week,” Pierce said. “We keep going to practice, keep working hard, keep striving. We want it, we’re hungry.”

