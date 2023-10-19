Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says

(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two children were injured after a log truck struck them while trying to avoid a collision with a school bus on Tuesday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on October 17 at a bus stop on Mississippi Highway 29 near New Augusta.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the truck driver, Wesley Turner, did not see a stopped school bus until it was too late to stop at his driving speed. Turner allegedly attempted to avoid a collision by going around the bus but hit two children instead.

Both children sustained mild to moderate injuries.

“We’re fortunate that this incident didn’t result in any (fatal) injuries,” said MHP Trooper Taylor Shows. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will do everything in its power to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. Children must be protected at all costs because they are today’s future.”

The sheriff also said the incident needs to send a message to truck drivers to slow down on MS-29 and be mindful of school bus stops.

In addition to hitting the children, Shows said Turner left the scene to unload his cargo at a nearby mill.

Law enforcement later arrested Turner at the mill on charges of aggravated assault (injuring a child entering or exiting a school bus - Nathan’s Law), reckless driving, expired tag and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He bonded out the following day on a $28,000 bond.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said this is an ongoing investigation and the current charges could change or be added to as the investigation continues.

Nobles also reported that Turner owns his truck and hauls for multiple companies. According to highway patrol, Turner still has his license and is permitted to drive pending the investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student

Latest News

Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Hattiesburg animal shelters combine to take 40 animals out of squalid conditions.
Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale
Hope Community Collective operates a food pantry that distributes through a drive-thru service...
Hope Community Collective pantry helping to feed families in need in Marion County
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports listed for the weekend of Oct. 21-22
WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC
Ashley Hudson, 49, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Wanted Hattiesburg woman arrested