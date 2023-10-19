Win Stuff
Lamar County investigators: Possible vehicle, driver identified in potential hit-and-run case

Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a potential hit-and-run.
Lamar County investigators have turned up a vehicle and driver possibly connected to a potential hit-and-run.(WOIO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County officials say their investigation into a potential hit-and-run on Oct. 7 has resulted in the identification of a vehicle and driver that possibly may be connected to the case.

After news coverage asking for tips, the LCSO received calls from the community. An individual said he was in the area at the time of the incident and told authorities he believes he struck something on scene.

At this point, investigators are in contact with that person. Deputies secured a warrant for the potential vehicle involved and investigators have that vehicle for processing.

Criminal charges have not been filed at this time, but could be possible in the future based on the results of the ongoing investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the area of Westover Drive and Oak Forrest Drive on Saturday, Oct. 7. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Donivan Barnes of Hattiesburg.

The official cause of death is still pending reports from the Mississippi State Crime Lab, according to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne.

LCSO Public Information Officer Mike Harlin said the Hattiesburg Police Department received a missing person report from Barnes’ family on Oct. 7. He was found dead later that evening.

Harlin said to aid the investigation, the LCSO has established a collaborative partnership with the Hattiesburg Crime Scene Unit.

“Together, we will further process the suspected vehicle for any crucial forensic evidence that may assist us in unraveling the details of this unfortunate event,” Harlin said.

Harlin also thanked the media and the public for their support and cooperation thus far.

The sheriff’s office has been reviewing camera footage that was recorded around the area.

According to Harlin, the footage the sheriff’s office has shows Barnes walking down Westover Drive.

“We know from camera footage that our investigators have been able to get so far, that [Barnes] was actually walking on Westover, like I said, down towards that Oak Forrest Road,” Harlin said. “So the video we have received so far from that investigation has showed him walking down that road.”

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-(STOP) 7867.

