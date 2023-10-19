Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee

Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee(Brandon Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Krystal employee has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow employee.

According to police, they received a call Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. about a “disturbance at Krystal” located on West Government Street.

The report was that an employee was pointing a gun at a fellow employee.

When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot who was identified as Christopher Epps.

Epps was taken into custody without incident, with police adding that a handgun was found on his person.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and an outstanding warrant.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speeding log truck injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student

Latest News

Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Hattiesburg animal shelters combine to take 40 animals out of squalid conditions.
Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale
The suspect was seen wearing a denim jacket, white shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
HPD seeking suspect in shooting investigation
Midday Headlines 10/29
Midday Headlines 10/29
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student