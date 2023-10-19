JCSD sergeants rescue man from burning home in Sharon community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly man was rescued from a burning home Wednesday night by two Jones County Sheriff’s Department sergeants.

According to JCSD, the man was bedridden and unable to escape from his bed.

Both Sgt. Stephen Graeser and Sgt. Jeff Monk made entry and carried the man, who was on oxygen, from the burning home prior to the arrival of volunteer fire units, JCSD said.

“Great job by Sergeant Graeser and Sergeant Monk in rescuing the elderly gentleman from his burning home,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said firefighters from the Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire at 201 Reedy Creek Road. The reports indicated that one person reportedly still was in the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters assisted JCSD deputies who had arrived on the scene and were removing the individual from the home.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the blaze, which originated in a light in the ceiling of the kitchen.

The swift work of the firefighters successfully limited the damage to the kitchen area and the remainder of the home was spared.

A resident said the three individuals living in the home were in bed at the time of the incident.

The breaker for the kitchen repeatedly tripped. Then, the family smelled smoke, and later, located the flames and activated 911.

Bumgardner said AmeriPro EMS transported one individual with minor injuries to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

“Our deputies put their lives on the line in the performance of their duties each and every day,” Berlin said. “We are grateful for their dedicated service to the residents of and visitors to Jones County. "

