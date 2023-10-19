JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student

Win Stuff
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant, arrested Brown, 19, and turned him over to the JSU Police Department Wednesday.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Jackson State University student.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Joshua Brown.

JC released a statement on on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant, arrested Brown and turned him over to the JSU Police Department Wednesday.

“Jones College remains committed to the safety and security of our campus community,” the community college said in a statement. “We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure that our campus is a safe place for everyone.”

According to an affidavit, Brown is being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed Sunday night at University Pointe Apartments. He’s also being charged with being in possession of a weapon on school property.

Brown is being held at the Raymond Detention Center at this time, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

