HPD seeking suspect in shooting investigation
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting investigation.
According to HPD, The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 800 block of Timothy Lane.
The suspect was seen wearing a denim jacket, white shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
If anyone has information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.