HPD seeking suspect in shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting investigation.

According to HPD, The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 800 block of Timothy Lane.

The suspect was seen wearing a denim jacket, white shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

