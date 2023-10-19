Win Stuff
HPD seeking suspect in shooting investigation

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting investigation.

According to HPD, The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 800 block of Timothy Lane.

The suspect was seen wearing a denim jacket, white shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

