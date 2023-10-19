Hope Community Collective pantry helping to feed families in need in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Marion County food pantry is helping to feed more than 400 families each month.

The pantry, operated by Hope Community Collective, is a drive-thru service located behind Columbia’s Woodlawn Church.

The drive-thru distributes food from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Hope Community Collective also operates “Big Hope,” a mobile food pantry that has worked several community events since beginning operation last summer.

“We just want to offer hope to people who are struggling and one of the most fundamental ways to do that is helping them put food on the table,” Hope Community Collective Executive Director Juli Martinez said. “So, in Marion County, there are a great number of families that benefit from supplemental food resources, so we hope to help fill the gap, among others, with serving families in need.

“Our clients do fill out an application and they do have to be eligible to receive services, so that we make sure that resources are going right to the families that really need them.”

The pantry, which has been in operation for about three-and-a-half years. gets support from Woodlawn Church, as well as organizations like the United Way, Extra Table and Christian Services.

Individual donations of food also are accepted.

You can learn more about donating or receiving services from Hope Community Collective by going to www.hopecommunitycollective.com or by calling (601) 724-3628.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.