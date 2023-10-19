Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hope Community Collective pantry helping to feed families in need in Marion County

Hope Community Collective operates a food pantry that distributes through a drive-thru service...
Hope Community Collective operates a food pantry that distributes through a drive-thru service that operates on Thursday nights, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Marion County food pantry is helping to feed more than 400 families each month.

The pantry, operated by Hope Community Collective, is a drive-thru service located behind Columbia’s Woodlawn Church.

The drive-thru distributes food from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Hope Community Collective also operates “Big Hope,” a mobile food pantry that has worked several community events since beginning operation last summer.

“We just want to offer hope to people who are struggling and one of the most fundamental ways to do that is helping them put food on the table,” Hope Community Collective Executive Director Juli Martinez said. “So, in Marion County, there are a great number of families that benefit from supplemental food resources, so we hope to help fill the gap, among others, with serving families in need.

“Our clients do fill out an application and they do have to be eligible to receive services, so that we make sure that resources are going right to the families that really need them.”

The pantry, which has been in operation for about three-and-a-half years. gets support from Woodlawn Church, as well as organizations like the United Way, Extra Table and Christian Services.

Individual donations of food also are accepted.

You can learn more about donating or receiving services from Hope Community Collective by going to www.hopecommunitycollective.com or by calling (601) 724-3628.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
JC released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that campus police executed the warrant,...
JC student arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting death of JSU student

Latest News

A ribbon is cut to officially open the B&E Barber Institute in Collins Thursday.
1st barber school opens in City of Collins
Weekend Preview - Oct. 19, 2023
Weekend Preview - Oct. 19, 2023
The 159th anniversary of Shady Grove Baptist Church's Homecoming kicks off with their annual...
Shady Grove Baptist Church continues 159-year-old fall tradition
Get ready for a scaretacular time at the North Forrest VFD's annual Haunted Forest. Get more...
Frights & fun return at North Forrest VFD's 33rd Haunted Forest