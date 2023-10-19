‘Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill’ held Thursday worldwide, including the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 18 million people registered for the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill in the United States Thursday.

This drill allowed participants to practice a plan should an earthquake strike.

Students at Laurel High School participated in Thursday’s drill, seeking shelter under desks.

The drill also included dropping to the ground, as well as finding a cover such as a table and hanging on until the shaking stops.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that even though earthquakes in Mississippi are not extremely common, the risk for an earthquake in Mississippi is not zero, either.

MEMA Public Information Officer Allie Jasper said even though chances of an earthquake may be slight in the Pine Belt, it still would be important to be prepared..

“It’s very important to practice that drill, make sure you know what you’re going to do and where you’re going, whether you’re at home, or at work, or school, or an organization,” Jasper said. “Even if you’re just walking outside, it’s important to know where you’re going to go and take cover if an earthquake were to happen.”

The Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill is staged annually worldwide on the third Thursday of October.

