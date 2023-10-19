Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves tours Jones College, talks health care

By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Governor Tate Reeves interacted with several on his tour of Jones College’s health care facilities.

“Our community colleges give us an advantage when training the workforce for the next 50 years,” Reeves said.

On his walkthrough, Reeves got a look at the technology that students currently use in the classrooms.

“What I would say is that we need to continue to invest in programs that work,” he said.

Jones College president Dr. Jesse Smith agreed, and the two discussed ways to draw more students to the health care field.

“The issue is that we’ve got to increase our output to get more into the field, and, specifically, through the process and back into the workforce,” Smith said.

Reeves said age plays a huge factor in the importance of having quality healthcare professionals.

“The one thing I think we could agree on is that we have an older population in Mississippi and a population that is getting older,” he said. “In terms of the average age in our state.”

According to the latest census, more than 17 percent of Mississippi’s population is 65 years old or older.

“So, whether it’s EMTs or nurses or doctors or somewhere in between, we need more and more individuals to go into the healthcare space,” Reeves said.

The Jones College School of Health and Sciences currently offers 16 healthcare programs.

