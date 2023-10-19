Win Stuff
Forrest campus of PRCC hosts annual college transfer/career fair

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College got some valuable information about four-year universities and future job opportunities Wednesday, during an annual College Transfer and Career Fair.

Dozens of vendors met one-on-one with students.

Representatives from the Armed Forces, Pine Belt law enforcement and several businesses provided employment information to students.

A half-dozen different universities also were represented.

“Our goal is we want to see our students graduate, we want to see them get to the finish line, but we don’t want that finish line to stop here with us,” said Rosalynn Vaughn, planner and coordinator for the event. “We want to see our academic students transfer to a four-year institution and we want to see our allied health and CTE students obtain a job.”

Vaughn said about 50 vendors participated in the event.

